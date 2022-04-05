Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

FISI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

