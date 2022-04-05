Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.52%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

