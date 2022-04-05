Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Sprott Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.