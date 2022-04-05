Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,659 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $486.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 3.19. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

