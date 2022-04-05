Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.