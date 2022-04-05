KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Shares of IRT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

