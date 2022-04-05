KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $256,742.69 and approximately $132.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00108127 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

