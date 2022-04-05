Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €60.48 ($66.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.12 and its 200 day moving average is €85.78. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.