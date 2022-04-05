Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €80.00 to €75.00. The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 95470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

