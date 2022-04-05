KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

