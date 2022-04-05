Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 650,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

