Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

