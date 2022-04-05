Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.