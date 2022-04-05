Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

NYSE KORE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.