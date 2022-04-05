K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.57

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.57 ($19.31) and traded as high as €29.20 ($32.09). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €27.96 ($30.73), with a volume of 1,140,004 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

