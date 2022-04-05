Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.10. 529,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

