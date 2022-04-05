Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
LW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 4,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $24,054,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
