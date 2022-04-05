Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 4,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $24,054,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

