Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 4,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $769.76 million and a PE ratio of 33.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Largo Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
