Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.