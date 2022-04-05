Ledyard National Bank Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

