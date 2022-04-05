Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,797 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

