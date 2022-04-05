Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,000.79). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($4,100.12). Insiders acquired 2,766 shares of company stock worth $769,672 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

