LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

