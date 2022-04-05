Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $261.68 on Monday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 421.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.