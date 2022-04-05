Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY22 guidance at $1.50-1.56 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEVI stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

