Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.01.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Li Auto by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Li Auto by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

