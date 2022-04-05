Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of LI opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

