LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.34. LifeVantage has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

