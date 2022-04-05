LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.31. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
