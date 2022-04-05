LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.31. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

