Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $162,066.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00271110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.