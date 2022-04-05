Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 3.86. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,755,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

