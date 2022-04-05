Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Buys $11,062.20 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Mccann purchased 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $11,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMB stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

