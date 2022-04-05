Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.83.

Shares of LECO opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

