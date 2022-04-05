Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Financial Contrast

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -10.79% -7.93% Wealth Minerals N/A -24.09% -22.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.32) -121.16 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.04) -8.00

Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

