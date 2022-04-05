LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get LiveOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveOne (LVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.