LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

