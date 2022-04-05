LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

