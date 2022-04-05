London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,324.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,324 ($109.17) and last traded at GBX 8,318 ($109.09), with a volume of 60937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,140 ($106.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.59) to GBX 9,200 ($120.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($135.08) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($112.79) to GBX 9,300 ($121.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,260.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.91) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,000.52). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($101.93), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($285,296.10).

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

