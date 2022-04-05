Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

