Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.
LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
