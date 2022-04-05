Loser Coin (LOWB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $742,608.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $742,608.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.71 or 0.07403762 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.68 or 1.00536624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

