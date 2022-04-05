Lotto (LOTTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,228.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $3,228.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00270888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

