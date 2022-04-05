LSV Asset Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $250.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.