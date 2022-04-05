LSV Asset Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 193,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 185,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

