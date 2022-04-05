LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $358.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.