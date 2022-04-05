LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.