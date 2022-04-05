LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TrueBlue by 67.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 11.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 216.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

