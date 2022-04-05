LSV Asset Management Sells 124,942 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.