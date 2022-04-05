LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

