Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 200 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 184.40 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,606,557.38). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75), for a total value of £13,020 ($17,075.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.82) price target on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

