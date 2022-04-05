Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average of $379.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

